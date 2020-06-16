All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1

126 Mclaren Gates Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 Mclaren Gates Drive Northwest, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful town-home in gated community close to Kennestone Hospital & Marietta Sq (walking distance)! Newly refinished basement bath w/tiled shower, all new flooring on lower level, new flooring in powder room, updated hardware throughout, fresh paint, 2 yr old HVAC, new water heater. Light & bright home w/lots of windows, sun room, & covered back deck w/view of Kennesaw Mountain. Lg master suite w/sitting area & walk-in closet. Stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. Lower level w/bedroom, full bath, living room, kitchenette, & access to covered patio. 2 cars garage. Close to walking trails in Marietta and Kennesaw Mountain. Perfect location!
Water is included in rent.
Other utilities (not included) Gas South, Marietta Power, internet: comcast or at&t
Available for rent from 1st of February 2020
Showing just per appointment
Beautiful town-home in gated community close to Kennestone Hospital & Marietta Sq (walking distance)! Newly refinished basement bath w/tiled shower, all new flooring on lower level, new flooring in powder room, updated hardware throughout, fresh paint, 2 yr old HVAC, new water heater. Light & bright home w/lots of windows, sun room, & covered back deck w/view of Kennesaw Mountain. Lg master suite w/sitting area & walk-in closet. Stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. Lower level w/bedroom, full bath, living room, kitchenette, & access to covered patio. 2 cars garage. Close to walking trails in Marietta and Kennesaw Mountain. Perfect location!
Water is included in rent.
Other utilities (not included) Gas South, Marietta Power, internet: comcast or at&t
Available from 1st February 2020
Showing just per appointment

Please call or email for more information today! To view additional properties, please see our website at www.aristarpro.com / https://aristar.managebuilding.com/ , email us at aristarpropertymanagement@gmail.com or call us at 770-675-3030 and one of our experienced leasing agents will help you find the perfect home
Rent / mo.: $2400
Security Deposit: $2400

3 beds 3.5 baths 2,480 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 have any available units?
126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 have?
Some of 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College