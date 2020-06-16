126 McLaren Gates Drive - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful town-home in gated community close to Kennestone Hospital & Marietta Sq (walking distance)! Newly refinished basement bath w/tiled shower, all new flooring on lower level, new flooring in powder room, updated hardware throughout, fresh paint, 2 yr old HVAC, new water heater. Light & bright home w/lots of windows, sun room, & covered back deck w/view of Kennesaw Mountain. Lg master suite w/sitting area & walk-in closet. Stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. Lower level w/bedroom, full bath, living room, kitchenette, & access to covered patio. 2 cars garage. Close to walking trails in Marietta and Kennesaw Mountain. Perfect location!

Water is included in rent.

Other utilities (not included) Gas South, Marietta Power, internet: comcast or at&t

Available for rent from 1st of February 2020

Showing just per appointment

Beautiful town-home in gated community close to Kennestone Hospital & Marietta Sq (walking distance)! Newly refinished basement bath w/tiled shower, all new flooring on lower level, new flooring in powder room, updated hardware throughout, fresh paint, 2 yr old HVAC, new water heater. Light & bright home w/lots of windows, sun room, & covered back deck w/view of Kennesaw Mountain. Lg master suite w/sitting area & walk-in closet. Stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. Lower level w/bedroom, full bath, living room, kitchenette, & access to covered patio. 2 cars garage. Close to walking trails in Marietta and Kennesaw Mountain. Perfect location!

Water is included in rent.

Other utilities (not included) Gas South, Marietta Power, internet: comcast or at&t

Available from 1st February 2020

Showing just per appointment



Please call or email for more information today! To view additional properties, please see our website at www.aristarpro.com / https://aristar.managebuilding.com/ , email us at aristarpropertymanagement@gmail.com or call us at 770-675-3030 and one of our experienced leasing agents will help you find the perfect home

Rent / mo.: $2400

Security Deposit: $2400



3 beds 3.5 baths 2,480 sqft