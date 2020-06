Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Walking distance to historic Marietta Square. Covered front porch enters into charming home with hardwood floors. Living room with fireplace, separate dining room, open to kitchen and living room. Huge laundry room/mud room just off kitchen, glass enclosed back porch with ramp access to privacy fenced in backyard. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Call today to schedule a showing. This home wont last long!