Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Great Location. Walking distance to Kennesaw Mountain and trails. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Swim/Tennis community with full access to the neighborhood amenities. Owner pays HOA. Ready for move-in on August 1, 2019. Advertised rent is for an 11 month lease, $50/per month reduction for a 23 month lease. Apply today. Great home, very well maintained.