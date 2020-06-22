All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7405 Cedar Creek Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

7405 Cedar Creek Loop

7405 Cedar Creek Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7405 Cedar Creek Loop, Columbus, GA 31904

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to Cedar Creek! - This property located in North Columbus has new carpeting and new LVP flooring throughout. Pet friendly!

(RLNE2493139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have any available units?
7405 Cedar Creek Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have?
Some of 7405 Cedar Creek Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Cedar Creek Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Cedar Creek Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Cedar Creek Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does offer parking.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have a pool?
No, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have accessible units?
No, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College