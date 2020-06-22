Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7405 Cedar Creek Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
7405 Cedar Creek Loop, Columbus, GA 31904
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to Cedar Creek! - This property located in North Columbus has new carpeting and new LVP flooring throughout. Pet friendly!
(RLNE2493139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have any available units?
7405 Cedar Creek Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, GA
.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have?
Some of 7405 Cedar Creek Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7405 Cedar Creek Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Cedar Creek Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Cedar Creek Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does offer parking.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have a pool?
No, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have accessible units?
No, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Cedar Creek Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Cedar Creek Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Pool
Columbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Auburn, AL
Peachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GA
Phenix City, AL
Opelika, AL
Griffin, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus State University
Columbus Technical College
Auburn University
Chattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College