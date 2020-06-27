All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6318 Birling Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
6318 Birling Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6318 Birling Drive

6318 Birling Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6318 Birling Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
parking
6318 Birling Drive Available 08/09/20 Large Home Available! - This property offers over 2,000 square feet, close to shopping and much more!

Available to View: 08/09/2020

(RLNE4055208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Birling Drive have any available units?
6318 Birling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6318 Birling Drive have?
Some of 6318 Birling Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 Birling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Birling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Birling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6318 Birling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive offers parking.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have a pool?
No, 6318 Birling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have accessible units?
No, 6318 Birling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St
Columbus, GA 31904

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with GymsColumbus Apartments with Pools
Columbus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALOpelika, AL
Griffin, GAAmericus, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College