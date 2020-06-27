Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6318 Birling Drive
6318 Birling Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6318 Birling Drive, Columbus, GA 31909
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
parking
6318 Birling Drive Available 08/09/20 Large Home Available! - This property offers over 2,000 square feet, close to shopping and much more!
Available to View: 08/09/2020
(RLNE4055208)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6318 Birling Drive have any available units?
6318 Birling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, GA
.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6318 Birling Drive have?
Some of 6318 Birling Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6318 Birling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Birling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Birling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6318 Birling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive offers parking.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have a pool?
No, 6318 Birling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have accessible units?
No, 6318 Birling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Birling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6318 Birling Drive has units with dishwashers.
