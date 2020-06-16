All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:38 PM

2103 W Village Crossing SE

2103 W Village Xing SE · No Longer Available
Location

2103 W Village Xing SE, Cobb County, GA 30080
West Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautifully appointed Phase 1 Monte Hewitt Townhome. Earthcraft built, like new. Private End unit, hardwoods on entire main. 2 master suites upstairs with breakfast bar and mini refrigerator. Finished terrace level with full bath. Plenty of storage space. Like new inside. Short walk to amenities, including pool, gym, and West Village shops and cafes. Great place to live! Excellent location with easy interstate access. Short trip to midtown, SunTrust Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta Airport. Available to view starting June 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 W Village Crossing SE have any available units?
2103 W Village Crossing SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2103 W Village Crossing SE have?
Some of 2103 W Village Crossing SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 W Village Crossing SE currently offering any rent specials?
2103 W Village Crossing SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 W Village Crossing SE pet-friendly?
No, 2103 W Village Crossing SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2103 W Village Crossing SE offer parking?
No, 2103 W Village Crossing SE does not offer parking.
Does 2103 W Village Crossing SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 W Village Crossing SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 W Village Crossing SE have a pool?
Yes, 2103 W Village Crossing SE has a pool.
Does 2103 W Village Crossing SE have accessible units?
No, 2103 W Village Crossing SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 W Village Crossing SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 W Village Crossing SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 W Village Crossing SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 W Village Crossing SE does not have units with air conditioning.
