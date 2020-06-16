2103 W Village Crossing SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Beautifully appointed Phase 1 Monte Hewitt Townhome. Earthcraft built, like new. Private End unit, hardwoods on entire main. 2 master suites upstairs with breakfast bar and mini refrigerator. Finished terrace level with full bath. Plenty of storage space. Like new inside. Short walk to amenities, including pool, gym, and West Village shops and cafes. Great place to live! Excellent location with easy interstate access. Short trip to midtown, SunTrust Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta Airport. Available to view starting June 5th.