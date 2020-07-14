All apartments in Austell
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

300 Riverside

300 Riverside Pkwy · (770) 343-2571
Location

300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0506 · Avail. Aug 15

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Aug 7

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 0801 · Avail. Sep 12

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 300 Riverside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Imagine living life in a close-knit community that offers easy access to the eclectic mix of cultural amenities of Atlanta.

Nestled in a serene neighborhood rich in scenic parks and great schools, 300 Riverside’s newly remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Austell, Georgia, deliver some of the most spacious floor plans in the area, giving you plenty of room for peaceful relaxation. Yet the high-speed thrills of Six Flags Over Georgia are close to home for heart-racing fun. And easy access to I-20 puts you close to work and play in downtown Atlanta. Life just flows better at Riverside.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 and up: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 One-Time Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: 35 Lbs Maximum. No Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Riverside have any available units?
300 Riverside has 6 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 300 Riverside have?
Some of 300 Riverside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
300 Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Riverside is pet friendly.
Does 300 Riverside offer parking?
Yes, 300 Riverside offers parking.
Does 300 Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Riverside have a pool?
Yes, 300 Riverside has a pool.
Does 300 Riverside have accessible units?
No, 300 Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Riverside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Riverside have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Riverside does not have units with air conditioning.
