Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments online portal

Imagine living life in a close-knit community that offers easy access to the eclectic mix of cultural amenities of Atlanta.



Nestled in a serene neighborhood rich in scenic parks and great schools, 300 Riverside’s newly remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Austell, Georgia, deliver some of the most spacious floor plans in the area, giving you plenty of room for peaceful relaxation. Yet the high-speed thrills of Six Flags Over Georgia are close to home for heart-racing fun. And easy access to I-20 puts you close to work and play in downtown Atlanta. Life just flows better at Riverside.