Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Imagine living life in a close-knit community that offers easy access to the eclectic mix of cultural amenities of Atlanta.
Nestled in a serene neighborhood rich in scenic parks and great schools, 300 Riverside’s newly remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Austell, Georgia, deliver some of the most spacious floor plans in the area, giving you plenty of room for peaceful relaxation. Yet the high-speed thrills of Six Flags Over Georgia are close to home for heart-racing fun. And easy access to I-20 puts you close to work and play in downtown Atlanta. Life just flows better at Riverside.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 and up: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 One-Time Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: 35 Lbs Maximum.
No Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Riverside have any available units?
300 Riverside has 6 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 300 Riverside have?
Some of 300 Riverside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
300 Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Riverside is pet friendly.
Does 300 Riverside offer parking?
Yes, 300 Riverside offers parking.
Does 300 Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Riverside have a pool?
Yes, 300 Riverside has a pool.
Does 300 Riverside have accessible units?
No, 300 Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Riverside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Riverside have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Riverside does not have units with air conditioning.