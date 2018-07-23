All apartments in Austell
2485 Worthington Dr
2485 Worthington Dr

2485 East Worthington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2485 East Worthington Drive, Austell, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 Worthington Dr have any available units?
2485 Worthington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 2485 Worthington Dr have?
Some of 2485 Worthington Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 Worthington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2485 Worthington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 Worthington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2485 Worthington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2485 Worthington Dr offer parking?
No, 2485 Worthington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2485 Worthington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2485 Worthington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 Worthington Dr have a pool?
No, 2485 Worthington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2485 Worthington Dr have accessible units?
No, 2485 Worthington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 Worthington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2485 Worthington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2485 Worthington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2485 Worthington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

