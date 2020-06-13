Apartment List
184 Apartments for rent in Austell, GA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
Studio
$1,200
1500 sqft
Commercial property with approx. 1,500 square feet. Currently used as a church, it is the building to the right when facing the property Bldg B. Property located on a beautiful lot with ample parking.

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1905 sqft
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
23 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest
5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2388 sqft
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
3100 Goldenrod Lane
3100 Goldenrod Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,630
2012 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with finished lower level for your Playroom or In Home Gym! Large Deck for Entertaining! Zoned for Hollydale Elementary and Smitha Middle Schools! Located in Quiet Cul De Sac near East West Connector! This Home Will Lease

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2208 sqft
***Available Now.*** Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath Marietta home features an inviting front porch,a separate dining room, eat-in applianced kitchen, 1st floor Master bedroom,a 2-Car garage under with an unfinished basement space for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4687 Floyd Road Southwest
4687 Floyd Road Southwest, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1395 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch with lots of gardening potential. Cozy family room great for entertaining plus separate living room for more gatherings. Bright kitchen with appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Austell, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Austell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

