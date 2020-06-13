Apartment List
20 Accessible Apartments for rent in Austell, GA

Verified

1 of 21

17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 23

29 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Austell

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of Austell
Verified

1 of 16

23 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Austell
Verified

1 of 15

$
21 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1350 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified

1 of 10

$
Vinings
31 Units Available
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$971
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified

1 of 14

8 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 23

13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Verified

1 of 23

$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified

1 of 31

14 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 14

$
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Vinings
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 48

49 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 30

$
Vinings
45 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified

1 of 21

16 Units Available
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and luxury finishes. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located close to the Fox Creek Golf Course and Telleson Park.
Verified

1 of 16

2 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 30

$
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!

June 2020 Austell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austell Rent Report. Austell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Austell rents increase sharply over the past month

Austell rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austell stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Austell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Austell over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Austell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Austell, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Austell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Austell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Austell.
    • While Austell's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Austell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Austell.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

