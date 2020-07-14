All apartments in Austell
Forest Glen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Forest Glen

4236 Austell Rd · (678) 257-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA 30106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1018 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Glen.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
internet access
Forest Glen is conveniently located near the East-West Connector, I-20, I-85, I-75, and Austell Road for quick commutes into downtown Atlanta. Our ideal location in Austell puts you near the popular Cumberland Mall and East-West Commons as well as Tramore Park, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, and a variety of area restaurants. Forest Glen offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments featuring huge living spaces, private balconies/patios with storage closets, gourmet kitchens, and more. Our community offers even more luxury, complete with two lighted tennis courts, a resort-style swimming pool with pavilion, a play park, an auto detail bay, picnic areas with grills, and a fitness studio. Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 OAC
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 65 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Glen have any available units?
Forest Glen has 11 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Forest Glen have?
Some of Forest Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Glen is pet friendly.
Does Forest Glen offer parking?
Yes, Forest Glen offers parking.
Does Forest Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Glen have a pool?
Yes, Forest Glen has a pool.
Does Forest Glen have accessible units?
No, Forest Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, Forest Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, Forest Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
