Forest Glen is conveniently located near the East-West Connector, I-20, I-85, I-75, and Austell Road for quick commutes into downtown Atlanta. Our ideal location in Austell puts you near the popular Cumberland Mall and East-West Commons as well as Tramore Park, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, and a variety of area restaurants. Forest Glen offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments featuring huge living spaces, private balconies/patios with storage closets, gourmet kitchens, and more. Our community offers even more luxury, complete with two lighted tennis courts, a resort-style swimming pool with pavilion, a play park, an auto detail bay, picnic areas with grills, and a fitness studio. Call today to schedule a tour!