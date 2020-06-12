Apartment List
/
GA
/
austell
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM

240 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Austell, GA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5734 Newnan Circle
5734 Newman Circle, Austell, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2800 Park Avenue
2800 Park Avenue, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1218 sqft
Completely renovated home in the Village on the Park! 2 car garage with a fireplace. Pet allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Cochise Circle
1305 Cochise Circle, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Over-sized Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling Opens to Dining Area. Spacious Kitchen with Stove & Fridge. Full Bathroom with Tub/Shower. Bedrooms with Closets. 3rd/Bonus Finished Den Area with Laundry Room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6309 Wellington Way
6309 Wellington Way, Austell, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Austell. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop
Results within 1 mile of Austell

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5448 Sweetsprings Drive SW
5448 Sweetsprings Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
Massive & Gorgeous! 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Home in Powder Springs! - If You've Been Looking for Something Spacious, This Home is For YOU!!! The 5 bedroom beauty gives a great first impression, greeting you with a towering 2 story foyer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4703 Jay Bird Lane
4703 Jaybird Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1563 sqft
Spacious Ranch Home Located in Powder Springs Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,563 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2395 Wales Drive
2395 Wales Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.

1 of 15

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Austell
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5220 Pine Way Road
5220 Pine Way Road, Cobb County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

June 2020 Austell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austell Rent Report. Austell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Austell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austell Rent Report. Austell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Austell rents increase sharply over the past month

Austell rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austell stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Austell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Austell over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Austell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Austell, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Austell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Austell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Austell.
    • While Austell's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Austell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Austell.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustell 3 BedroomsAustell Accessible ApartmentsAustell Apartments under $900
    Austell Apartments with BalconyAustell Apartments with GarageAustell Apartments with GymAustell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustell Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Apartments with PoolAustell Apartments with Washer-DryerAustell Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustell Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
    Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
    Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
    Georgia State UniversityLife University
    Chattahoochee Technical College