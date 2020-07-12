Amenities
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd. and the East-West Connector, Alta Mill enjoys a prime location that is just 1/2 mile from Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 10 minutes from Marietta and 15 minutes from Atlanta. Alta Mill's gorgeous 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments showcase gourmet kitchens with pantries, walk-in closets, luxurious 9' ceilings, custom crown molding, private patios, oversized garden tubs, full-size washer dryer connections, modern track lighting, built-in shelving and extra storage space. These Austell apartments are nestled in a tranquil setting, Alta Mill exhibits a luxurious clubhouse complete with media room and theater seating, business center, and fitness center. Other deluxe amenities include 2 Olympic resort-style pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, and picnic areas with BBQ grills. Call today for a personalized tour!