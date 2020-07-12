All apartments in Austell
Find more places like Alta Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austell, GA
/
Alta Mill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Alta Mill

1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW · (678) 552-4376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA 30106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10306 · Avail. Aug 25

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 11307 · Avail. Sep 7

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 07208 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06212 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 07202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 07112 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04307 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alta Mill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd. and the East-West Connector, Alta Mill enjoys a prime location that is just 1/2 mile from Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 10 minutes from Marietta and 15 minutes from Atlanta. Alta Mill's gorgeous 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments showcase gourmet kitchens with pantries, walk-in closets, luxurious 9' ceilings, custom crown molding, private patios, oversized garden tubs, full-size washer dryer connections, modern track lighting, built-in shelving and extra storage space. These Austell apartments are nestled in a tranquil setting, Alta Mill exhibits a luxurious clubhouse complete with media room and theater seating, business center, and fitness center. Other deluxe amenities include 2 Olympic resort-style pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, and picnic areas with BBQ grills. Call today for a personalized tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 for 1, $700 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $10 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open parking, car ports $20, detached garage $75.
Storage Details: Storage unit $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alta Mill have any available units?
Alta Mill has 23 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alta Mill have?
Some of Alta Mill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alta Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Alta Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alta Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Alta Mill is pet friendly.
Does Alta Mill offer parking?
Yes, Alta Mill offers parking.
Does Alta Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alta Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alta Mill have a pool?
Yes, Alta Mill has a pool.
Does Alta Mill have accessible units?
Yes, Alta Mill has accessible units.
Does Alta Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alta Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does Alta Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alta Mill has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Alta Mill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms
Austell Apartments with PoolAustell Dog Friendly Apartments
Austell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity