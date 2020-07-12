Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access

Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd. and the East-West Connector, Alta Mill enjoys a prime location that is just 1/2 mile from Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 10 minutes from Marietta and 15 minutes from Atlanta. Alta Mill's gorgeous 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments showcase gourmet kitchens with pantries, walk-in closets, luxurious 9' ceilings, custom crown molding, private patios, oversized garden tubs, full-size washer dryer connections, modern track lighting, built-in shelving and extra storage space. These Austell apartments are nestled in a tranquil setting, Alta Mill exhibits a luxurious clubhouse complete with media room and theater seating, business center, and fitness center. Other deluxe amenities include 2 Olympic resort-style pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, and picnic areas with BBQ grills. Call today for a personalized tour!