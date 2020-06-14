Apartment List
/
GA
/
austell
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Austell, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Austell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop
Results within 1 mile of Austell

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6447 Gordan Street Unit A
6447 Gordon St, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag! Now showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.

1 of 15

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1905 sqft
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Austell
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5912 Lone Oak Drive
5912 Lone Oak Dr SW, Mableton, GA
Studio
$1,000
5912 Lone Oak Drive - 5912 Available 08/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3547 Main Station Drive
3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5305 Vinings Springs p
5305 Vinings Springs Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,625
2 sqft
ATTENTION Renters!!!!!!! THIS IS THE ONE!!!!! This spacious 5 bedroom 3 full bath home has all of the bells and whistles a tenant could ask for! This lovely home has beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas stove cooktop, double

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
5966 LullWater Dr
5966 Lullwater Drive, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,590
2286 sqft
For Rent a Just Renovated Brick Ranch Home in a Big corner lot, Flat Front and Fenced Back Yard, Tool shed, Back Patio, A Must See Home. This is a 5 bed, 2 bath single family home, 2,286 Sq Feet

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1966 Drennon Ave
1966 Drennon Avenue, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
**LEASE APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND WILL BE SIGNED NEXT WEEK** Spacious town home! Near shopping centers, Silver Comet Trails, the New Atlanta Braves Stadium, Airport, and schools. Open floor for entertainment.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3630 sqft
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
859 Joseph Club Drive SW
859 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
498 Ridge Avenue SW
498 Ridge Avenue, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
Wonderful Ranch home with huge yard,3 BR/2 BA,updated Kitchen with white cabinets,stainless steel oven,electric cooktop and dishwasher,large Living Room,office/Bonus Room off of the Living Room,updated hall bath with lots of storage, hardwood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Austell, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Austell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustell 3 BedroomsAustell Accessible ApartmentsAustell Apartments under $900
Austell Apartments with BalconyAustell Apartments with GarageAustell Apartments with GymAustell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustell Apartments with Move-in Specials
Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Apartments with PoolAustell Apartments with Washer-DryerAustell Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College