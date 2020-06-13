Apartment List
/
GA
/
austell
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Austell, GA

Finding an apartment in Austell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5734 Newnan Circle
5734 Newman Circle, Austell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2001 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2800 Park Avenue
2800 Park Avenue, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1218 sqft
Completely renovated home in the Village on the Park! 2 car garage with a fireplace. Pet allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop
Results within 1 mile of Austell

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of Austell
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
23 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3697 Lithia Way
3697 Lithia Way, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1352 sqft
HONEY STOP THE CAR! MUST STOP! Rancher with a basement/workshop!! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 7:15 - 8:00 pm Saturday, June 13 ,2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Clearstream Ln
413 Clearstream Lane, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet South Cobb Neighborhood - This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Stepless entry with 2 car garage and level driveway. The back deck looks off into a private wooded area. This is a split level home.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4046 Hill House Road SW
4046 Hill House Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3221 sqft
Pretty 5 BR home with lovely amenities inside and out - 5 BR, 4BA Smyrna home on pretty corner lot with fenced yard. Stunning craftsman home showcasing open concept floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Austell, GA

Finding an apartment in Austell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustell 3 BedroomsAustell Accessible ApartmentsAustell Apartments under $900
Austell Apartments with BalconyAustell Apartments with GarageAustell Apartments with GymAustell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustell Apartments with Move-in Specials
Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Apartments with PoolAustell Apartments with Washer-DryerAustell Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College