Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1251 sqft
Welcome to Highborne Apartments in Augusta, Georgia!Enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to all the area has to offer. Highborne Apartments has excellent access to Highway 25 and I-520; you can be anywhere in the city in 20 minutes or less.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belair
2 Units Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1266 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
8 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$919
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Results within 1 mile of Augusta
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
2 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
Results within 5 miles of Augusta
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1209 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Augusta rents increased slightly over the past month

Augusta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Augusta stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Augusta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Augusta, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Augusta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Augusta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Augusta is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Augusta's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% increase in Augusta.
    • While Augusta's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Augusta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Augusta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

