Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Augusta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
West Augusta
108 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,019
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Belair
1 Unit Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1266 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2001 Mchenry Sq G
2001 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
535 sqft
furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018 Fully furnished Month to Month rental Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity Washer/dryer inside unit included 0.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakemont
1 Unit Available
2620 Berkshire Road
2620 Berkshire Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1020 sqft
2620 Berkshire Road...2bed/1.5bath condo located in West Augusta. Gated community with clubhouse, pool, & fitness center! Total electric! Fridge, washer, & dryer included. Fenced back patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakemont
1 Unit Available
2629 Berkshire Road
2629 Berkshire Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1390 sqft
Cozy, convenient furnished 3 bedroom/1.5 bath end unit townhome in excellent gated community! Beautiful cherry stained cabinets includes appliances, dishwasher and disposal, plus dishes, pots and pans, and silverware.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakemont
1 Unit Available
2642 Berkshire Road
2642 Berkshire Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1326 sqft
SHORT-TERM considered. FULLY FURNISHED w washer and dryer.. Tenant to vacate property week of Masters Tournament from Sunday until Monday. Tenant to receive partial month's rent as compensation.
Results within 5 miles of Augusta
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Augusta, GA

The second biggest city in Georgia. Packing up shop and relocating to Augusta may seem a daunting task at first, especially if you’re a newbie to the Old South, but rest assured, Just as sure as the Georgia peach will come into season each June, you can land the perfect pad in (arguably) Georgia’s most scenic city.

All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Augusta, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Augusta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

