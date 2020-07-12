/
/
/
montclair
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Montclair, Augusta, GA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
25 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
19 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
408 Goldfinch Drive
408 Goldfinch Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1767 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
31 Tiburon Trail
31 Tiburon Trail, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION!! LOCATED OFF PLEASANT HOME RD IN WEST AUGUSTA.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
114 Woodland Road
114 Woodland Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1503 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 114 Woodland Road in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
205 Old Church Court
205 Old Church Court, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Available Aug 1 | 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths| No Carpet | Landscaping Included - Tucked in a cul-de-sac lot, this adorable brick ranch home is located in the sought after and convenient Montclair Subdivision.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
362 Folkstone Circle
362 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3313 Cockatoo Road
3313 Cockatoo Road, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2212 sqft
3313 Cockatoo - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Unique, beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
20 Dominion Way
20 Dominion Way, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Completely remodeled end unit townhome! New wood floors, new carpet, new paint, new appliances, new cabinets, new deck! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Huge back deck with fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
27 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$803
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
94 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
24 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$939
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.