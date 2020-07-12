/
west augusta
148 Apartments for rent in West Augusta, Augusta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
94 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$939
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Valleyvue Court
305 Valleyvue Court, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1616 sqft
Lovely West Terrace Ranch - This lovely home in the West Terrace Subdivision offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, tile in the kitchen and the upgraded bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2961 Pointewest Drive
2961 Pointewest Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1655 sqft
2961 Pointewest Drive....3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a sunroom. Located in West Augusta. Clean and ready to move in August 1st! Fridge, washer, and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3604 Verandah Dr - 4
3604 Verandah Drive, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful 1200 SF space in The Shops at the Verandah. Conveniently located in Richmond county on the corner Wheeler Road and Walton Way.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2606 York Drive
2606 York Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
Super open plan. Berber carpet. Tenants in place thru the first of August. OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE, WILL CONSIDER A SMALL DOG WITH A $500 PET FEE. NO CATS ACCEPTED. TENANT'S TAKE HOME PAY MUST BE 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$803
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
15 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
24 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
972 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1318 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2709 Brickrun Pl
2709 Brick Run Place, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1295 sqft
Conveniently Located near Augusta National! - Great 1 story home freshly painted located near I 20, Riverwatch Parkway and Augusta National! 3 Bedroom 2 full bath. Large backyard with nice deck! 1 car garage. Pet Friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
807 Windsong Circle
807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2549 Walton Way A-4
2549 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
921 sqft
Right Across Street from Augusta University Summerville Campus! - Beautiful Historic building directly across the street from Augusta University - Summerville Campus! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath makes this perfect for students and as convenient as you
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
750 Malvern Ln
750 Malvern Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1889 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Murray Hill subdivision. This home has hardwood floors throughout, a brick covered back patio, and single car carport attached.