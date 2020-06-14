35 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
National Hills
10 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
602 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
775 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Richmond Hill
2 Units Available
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$525
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Village Apartments in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
583 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
10 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
646 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
North Leg
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$831
884 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
National Hills
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
2549 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$715
Friendly staff makes Ramblewood in Augusta, GA your place to call home. Ramblewood Apartments is located just east of Interstate 20 in Augusta, GA and off of one the city's major streets, Washington Rd.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Aumond
2 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
680 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
19 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
669 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
737 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
National Hills
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2001 Mchenry Sq G
2001 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
535 sqft
furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018 Fully furnished Month to Month rental Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity Washer/dryer inside unit included 0.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Summerville
1 Unit Available
1548 1/2 Schley Street
1548 1/2 Schley St, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Upstairs Unit for Rent off Wrightsboro Road - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from VA hospital. The upstairs unit has a kitchen, living room, and bedroom. The bathroom is located in the bedroom. Water, trash, and gas are included with rent.

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Augusta rents increased slightly over the past month

Augusta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Augusta stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Augusta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Augusta, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Augusta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Augusta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Augusta is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Augusta's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% increase in Augusta.
    • While Augusta's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Augusta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Augusta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

