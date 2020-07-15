/
University of South Carolina Aiken
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:08 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near University of South Carolina Aiken
Last updated May 15 at 02:12 PM
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
150 Bobwhite Drive
150 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1373 sqft
Furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1373 SqFt End Unit Townhouse located in the Trolley Run Subdivision. It has Large Walk In Closets ,and the 3rd Bedroom is configured as an Office. Washer and Dryer are Included.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3823 Vaucluse Road
3823 Vaucluse Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, comfortable, newly remodeled furnished rental features large open eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double oven and stainless appliances. Brazilian cherry floors throughout with vaulted ceilings and timber frame style exposed beams.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
151 Brow Tine Court
151 Brow Tine Ct, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
2 BR 2 BATH TOWN HOME- ALL APPLIANCES RANGE/DW/REF/MICROWAVE/WASHER/DRYER. ,PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA, NICE DINING AREA & LIVING ROOM.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Bobwhite Drive
207 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1334 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE, PRIVACY FENCED YARD AND PATIO!! INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!!! SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL FEE.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
448 Tarsel Court
448 Tarsel Ct, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1334 sqft
3 BR 2 BTH Townhome with single car garage with all appliances, including washer/dryer. Hardwoods in living room, dining room and kitchen. Covered patio and privacy fenced rear yard.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
805 Rollingwood Road E
805 E Rollingwood Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desirable neighborhood close to Downtown Aiken. Gorgeous hardwood floors in living room with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Gregg Avenue NW
111 Gregg Avenue, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$1,950
3300 sqft
Large office for lease in a great location near Aiken's University and Medical district. The property is situated on just over an acre and a half of land, sitting off of the road, among beautifully aged oaks.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
690 Medical Park Drive
690 Medical Park Dr, Aiken, SC
Studio
$5,240
The Hitchcock Medical Building, a highly adaptable 36,716 SF space, is located in the heart of Aiken's medical district. Adjacent to Aiken Regional Medical Center, this location offers excellent exposure, visibility, and ease of access.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1636 Hampton Avenue NW
1636 Hampton Avenue Northwest, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$3,000
7592 sqft
Large office or retail available close to downtown, ARMC, USCA and many neighborhoods. Former government bldg, this property has on site parking, many large and small offices or meeting rooms, gang restrooms, break area and large display windows.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1524 University Pkwy
1524 University Parkway, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$800
720 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR OFFICE SPACE 30 X 24 WITH HALF BATH ON THE 118 BYPASS IN AIKEN, WATER INCLUDED, 10 X 24 STORAGE UNIT IN REAR CAN BE RENTED FOR $100 MONTH; THIS IS COMMERCIAL NOT RESIDENTIAL; 1528 UNIVERSITY PKWY IS AVAILABLE 10X24 OFFICE FOR $500