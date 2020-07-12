/
belair
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
176 Apartments for rent in Belair, Augusta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1266 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
24 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Apartments
3647 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Avalon Apartments, a modern living community in Augusta, Georgia! Our newly-constructed community is situated in a cozy area in the west part of Augusta next to the major highways for quick transport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7316 Dorado Drive
7316 Dorado Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1118 sqft
7316 Dorado Drive Available 08/14/20 7316 Dorado Drive - End Unit Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020! Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near Ft Gordon and medical district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 Old Marks Drive
1017 Old Marks Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1092 sqft
1017 Old Marks Drive Available 08/14/20 1017 Old Marks Srive - End Unit Town Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, end unit town home convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3115 Theodore Street
3115 Theodore St, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2324 sqft
3115 Theodore Street Available 07/31/20 Like New - The home is a two-story, eight room home with two and a half baths located in the Willhaven Subdivision. There are four spacious bedrooms which includes the owner's suite upstairs.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5075 Wheeler Lake Rd
5075 Wheeler Lake Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1236 sqft
5075 Wheeler Lake Road - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1236 square feet. Living room/dining room combo with fireplace. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer/dryer connections.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
921 Burlington Drive
921 Burlington Dr, Augusta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3023 sqft
5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom home over 3,000 square feet, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** - 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** A large 2-story open foyer which allows for plenty of natural
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3254 Lexington Way
3254 Lexington Way, Augusta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
4442 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3254 Lexington Way in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2948 Aylesbury Drive
2948 Aylesbury Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1388 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home is located in the West Augusta area just outside Gate 1 at Fort Gordon. It includes a great room, eat-in-kitchen, laundry closet, 2 car garage, deck and fenced rear yard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Caton Drive
2002 Caton Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1102 sqft
End Unit Condo with Approximately 1102 Square Feet. Living Room, Dining Room Combination with Fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and counter top Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1624 Emma st
1624 Emma Street, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1092 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home better than new only $975 - Immaculate 2 bed / 2 bathroom town close to everything! Low maintenance townhome with new HVAC located just off Wheeler Rd.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2516 Winterville Drive
2516 Winterville Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Large Backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Belair
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$818
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.