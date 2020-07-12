/
lake aumond
150 Apartments for rent in Lake Aumond, Augusta, GA
3 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
972 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
1 Unit Available
750 Malvern Ln
750 Malvern Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1889 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Murray Hill subdivision. This home has hardwood floors throughout, a brick covered back patio, and single car carport attached.
1 Unit Available
3237 W Wimbledon Drive
3237 West Wimbledon Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3237 W Wimbledon Drive Available 08/28/20 3237 W Wimbledon Drive - Forest Hills Racket Club - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2020! 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home located in Forest Hills Racket Club just off of Walton Way.
1 Unit Available
744 McClure Drive
744 Mc Clure Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2226 sqft
744 McClure Drive Available 07/04/20 Home For Rent - 744 McClure Drive Augusta, GA 30909 - This GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom/ 2.
19 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
11 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$818
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
19 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
94 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
2 Units Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1266 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520.
24 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
2 Units Available
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$939
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.
7 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
8 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
1 Unit Available
Avalon Apartments
3647 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Avalon Apartments, a modern living community in Augusta, Georgia! Our newly-constructed community is situated in a cozy area in the west part of Augusta next to the major highways for quick transport.
1 Unit Available
7316 Dorado Drive
7316 Dorado Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1118 sqft
7316 Dorado Drive Available 08/14/20 7316 Dorado Drive - End Unit Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020! Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near Ft Gordon and medical district.
1 Unit Available
2721 Hazel St
2721 Hazel Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
2721 Hazel Street is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Richmond County! This home is remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash, lights, and it's recently painted! Hardwood, tile, and vinyl flooring is throughout.
1 Unit Available
1017 Old Marks Drive
1017 Old Marks Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1092 sqft
1017 Old Marks Drive Available 08/14/20 1017 Old Marks Srive - End Unit Town Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, end unit town home convenient to shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
2709 Hazel Street
2709 Hazel Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1245 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in Historic Downtown Augusta, featuring original hardwood floors through out most of the home, an updated bathroom with tile shower, updated kitchen with tile floors and gas stove.
1 Unit Available
3604 Verandah Dr - 4
3604 Verandah Drive, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful 1200 SF space in The Shops at the Verandah. Conveniently located in Richmond county on the corner Wheeler Road and Walton Way.
1 Unit Available
5075 Wheeler Lake Rd
5075 Wheeler Lake Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1236 sqft
5075 Wheeler Lake Road - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1236 square feet. Living room/dining room combo with fireplace. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer/dryer connections.
1 Unit Available
20 Dominion Way
20 Dominion Way, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Completely remodeled end unit townhome! New wood floors, new carpet, new paint, new appliances, new cabinets, new deck! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Huge back deck with fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
2642 Berkshire Road
2642 Berkshire Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1326 sqft
SHORT-TERM considered. FULLY FURNISHED w washer and dryer.. Tenant to vacate property week of Masters Tournament from Sunday until Monday. Tenant to receive partial month's rent as compensation.