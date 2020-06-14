18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Westside
1 Unit Available
113 Point Place
113 Point Pl, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1134 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2001 Mchenry Sq G
2001 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
535 sqft
furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018 Fully furnished Month to Month rental Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity Washer/dryer inside unit included 0.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St
936 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1157 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Beautiful Balcony Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Laney Walker
1 Unit Available
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2518 Tupelo Drive
2518 Tupelo Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2221 sqft
Spacious, well kept 3 bedroom, 3 bath patio home in desirable Willow Creek Subdivision. Bedroom with full bath on main level, all bedrooms have walk-in closets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lakemont
1 Unit Available
2629 Berkshire Road
2629 Berkshire Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1390 sqft
Cozy, convenient furnished 3 bedroom/1.5 bath end unit townhome in excellent gated community! Beautiful cherry stained cabinets includes appliances, dishwasher and disposal, plus dishes, pots and pans, and silverware.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2634 York Drive
2634 York Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Immaculate 2BR/2BA townhouse in Augusta. This home has beautiful new flooring throughout and has been recently painted. Open kitchen with bar top leads into the large living room that offers vaulted ceilings and an electric fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lakemont
1 Unit Available
2642 Berkshire Road
2642 Berkshire Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1326 sqft
SHORT-TERM considered. FULLY FURNISHED w washer and dryer.. Tenant to vacate property week of Masters Tournament from Sunday until Monday. Tenant to receive partial month's rent as compensation.
Results within 1 mile of Augusta
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
2 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
Results within 5 miles of Augusta
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm St
8 Elm Court, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807 Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Augusta rents increased slightly over the past month

Augusta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Augusta stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Augusta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Augusta, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Augusta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Augusta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Augusta is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Augusta's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% increase in Augusta.
    • While Augusta's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Augusta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Augusta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

