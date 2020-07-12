/
westside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Westside, Augusta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
807 Windsong Circle
807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
220 Adderman Drive
220 Adderman Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1156 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
850 Brookfield Parkway
850 Prattwood Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 850 Brookfield Parkway in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2211 Thicket Court - 1
2211 Thicket Court, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2211 Thicket Court - 1 in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
866 Brookfield Pkwy
866 Prattwood Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2000 sqft
Available NOW! ! Living room with fireplace. Laundry room. eat in kitchen includes stove and dishwasher. Double sinks and closets in master bathroom, No smoking. Some pets negotiable with pet fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2212 River Park Ct.
2212 River Park Ct, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1776 sqft
2212 River Park Ct. Available 08/01/20 River Park Commons * Can't Beat the Location * Augusta - 3 Bedroom * 2.
Results within 1 mile of Westside
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$803
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
4 Units Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1318 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2709 Brickrun Pl
2709 Brick Run Place, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1295 sqft
Conveniently Located near Augusta National! - Great 1 story home freshly painted located near I 20, Riverwatch Parkway and Augusta National! 3 Bedroom 2 full bath. Large backyard with nice deck! 1 car garage. Pet Friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
659 Crown Point Drive
659 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1818 sqft
659 Crown Point Drive Available 08/17/20 659 Crown Point Drive - AVAILABLE AUGUST 17, 2020! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome just off of Stevens Creek Rd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Crown Point
607 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1656 sqft
607 Crown Point Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 607 Crown Point Martinez, GA 30907 - 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 1656 Heated Sq/ft Home located in the heart of Martinez! 2 story brick townhouse in a sought after Columbia County school district.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2703 River Ridge Court
2703 River Ridge Court, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1870 sqft
Completely remodeled and updated home in desirable National Hills Subdivision. Four large bedrooms (2 of which can be used as owner suites), three full baths and one half bath. Fenced Backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
408 Goldfinch Drive
408 Goldfinch Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1767 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Coach Lane
131 Coach Lane, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2300 sqft
131 Coach Lane Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 131 Coach Lane Martinez, GA 30907 - Fantastic 3 Bed/ 2.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
606 Crown Point Drive
606 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Available Now! Two-Story Townhome with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Sunroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Valleyvue Court
305 Valleyvue Court, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1616 sqft
Lovely West Terrace Ranch - This lovely home in the West Terrace Subdivision offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, tile in the kitchen and the upgraded bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Glennfield Lane
2020 Glennfield Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1700 sqft
Location...Location...