richmond hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, Augusta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
2 Units Available
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$525
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Village Apartments in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2306 Tudor Dr.
2306 Tudor Drive, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$725
1025 sqft
- (RLNE5817486)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2542 Lyman Street
2542 Lyman Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
888 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4637865)
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Hill
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Fernwood
2025 Fernwood Circle, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1125 sqft
FERNWOOD - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866816)
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2117 Kennedy Drive
2117 Kennedy Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
945 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Albion Acres subdivision. The home has a large great room, dining room, and kitchen (appliances include a refrigerator and an electric stove).
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2327 Wheeless Rd
2327 Wheeless Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2723 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5914124)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2313 Ridge Rd
2313 Ridge Road, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/2BA Home with Nice Lot - Property Id: 141373 Beautiful home on a quiet street with a large lot. Includes carport with extra parking. Nice kitchen, dining area, formal living room, and laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2826 Thomas Ln
2826 Thomas Lane, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1456 sqft
A 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Thomas Woods subdivision! This home is freshly painted with new vinyl flooring, along with new windows and blinds! Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a smooth top electric stove.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3234 Old Louisville Road
3234 Old Louisville Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1064 sqft
Three bedroom ranch-style home for lease with brand new everything inside and out! The house is fully electric with central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, nice neutral gray paint, a large eat-in
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Virginia Avenue
1914 Virginia Avenue, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Charming all-new renovated ranch home ready for move-in! Freshly new painted (exterior & interior), new light fixtures, new bathroom, new laminate flooring, new water heater, new roof, and new HVAC! The backyard has an in-ground pit for grilling.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$818
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
94 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1266 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
24 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
972 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$939
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Apartments
3647 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Avalon Apartments, a modern living community in Augusta, Georgia! Our newly-constructed community is situated in a cozy area in the west part of Augusta next to the major highways for quick transport.