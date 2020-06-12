3 Apartments for rent in Newberry, SC

/
2750 Collinswood Rd
2750 Collinswood Drive, Newberry, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Collinswood - Property Id: 283088 Home completely redone from inside and out. New kitchen, bathrooms, single car garage, tankless hot water heater, Central HVAC, LVP Flooring, Ready for long term tenant.
1110 Caldwell Street
1110 Caldwell Street, Newberry, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
447 sqft
Small one bedroom apartment. Kitchenette and nice living space. Limited time rental. Ideal for overnight or week. Located downtown Newberry
1254 Hunt Street
1254 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1596 sqft
A charming rental home in Newberry! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,596 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --High ceilings --Fireplace --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Newberry rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Newberry area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Benedict College, and Midlands Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newberry from include Columbia, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, Aiken, and Simpsonville.