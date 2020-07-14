All apartments in Augusta
Rocky Creek.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Rocky Creek

950 Stevens Creek Rd · (706) 703-4960
Location

950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907
Westside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit I7 · Avail. Aug 25

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit E7 · Avail. Jul 26

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit M7 · Avail. Aug 28

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rocky Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.

Rocky Creek offers one and two bedroom apartments, all 1,100 square feet, featuring simple upgrades, two full bathrooms, dual-entry kitchen, large pantry, walk-in closets and a comfortable screened-in patio perfect for relaxing outside in the warm and cool Georgia months!

In addition to the beautiful apartment you will call home, Rocky Creek has amenities galore! Enjoy your community ‘backyard’ at the car wash station, pool, gazebo, fishing pond, play park, dog walk, or grilling station!

We look forward to showing you everything Rocky Creek has to offer and having you become part of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: Starts at $200 up to one month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 For the 1st pet and $150 for the second pet
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: *Restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rocky Creek have any available units?
Rocky Creek has 7 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Rocky Creek have?
Some of Rocky Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rocky Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Rocky Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rocky Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Rocky Creek is pet friendly.
Does Rocky Creek offer parking?
Yes, Rocky Creek offers parking.
Does Rocky Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rocky Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rocky Creek have a pool?
Yes, Rocky Creek has a pool.
Does Rocky Creek have accessible units?
No, Rocky Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Rocky Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rocky Creek has units with dishwashers.

