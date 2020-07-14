Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.



Rocky Creek offers one and two bedroom apartments, all 1,100 square feet, featuring simple upgrades, two full bathrooms, dual-entry kitchen, large pantry, walk-in closets and a comfortable screened-in patio perfect for relaxing outside in the warm and cool Georgia months!



In addition to the beautiful apartment you will call home, Rocky Creek has amenities galore! Enjoy your community ‘backyard’ at the car wash station, pool, gazebo, fishing pond, play park, dog walk, or grilling station!



We look forward to showing you everything Rocky Creek has to offer and having you become part of our community!