Augusta Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near Augusta Technical College
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
2 Units Available
Richmond Hill
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$525
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Village Apartments in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheeless Road
2313 Ridge Rd
2313 Ridge Road, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/2BA Home with Nice Lot - Property Id: 141373 Beautiful home on a quiet street with a large lot. Includes carport with extra parking. Nice kitchen, dining area, formal living room, and laundry room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Savannah
3016 Lonsdale Drive
3016 Lonsdale Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1141 sqft
Artistic all brick home with upgrades galore!! Beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances put a very modern touch on this classical home.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
3014 Libby Drive
3014 Libby Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
3 bed/1.5 bath brick ranch recently updated with new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh interior paint, all new light fixtures, all electric appliances/utilities, etc.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheeless Road
2826 Thomas Ln
2826 Thomas Lane, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1456 sqft
A 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Thomas Woods subdivision! This home is freshly painted with new vinyl flooring, along with new windows and blinds! Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a smooth top electric stove.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Barton Chapel
2505 Lennys Drive
2505 Lennys Drive, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3197 sqft
Available 2/15/2020. Approximately 3197 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook and updated appliances: dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Porch with fenced yard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Barton Chapel
2443 Barton Chapel Road
2443 Barton Chapel Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1942 sqft
Spacious Freshly Painted Ranch Home! - This ranch home offers a carport, large round driveway, and fenced in backyard on the exterior, and has been fully renovated on the inside with new flooring and paint throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Hill
2417 Peach Orchard Road
2417 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Richmond County. This home is total electric. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and electric stove. The floors are hardwood and tile throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheeless Road
2369 Courtney Circle
2369 Courtney Circle, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1667 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Savannah
1914 Virginia Avenue
1914 Virginia Avenue, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Charming all-new renovated ranch home ready for move-in! Freshly new painted (exterior & interior), new light fixtures, new bathroom, new laminate flooring, new water heater, new roof, and new HVAC! The backyard has an in-ground pit for grilling.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Savannah
2025 Fernwood
2025 Fernwood Circle, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1125 sqft
FERNWOOD
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheeless Road
2327 Wheeless Rd
2327 Wheeless Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2723 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Hill
2542 Lyman Street
2542 Lyman Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
888 sqft
