Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
196 Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 Orchard Way
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC - Easy Maintenance Townhome with Lawn Care Included! Well maintained townhome with designer touches throughout. No carpet throughout home with fantastic custom hard-coated flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
310 Lake Avenue
310 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Wonderful Two Story Duplex that has been completely renovated with rocking chair front porch located perfectly in downtown North Augusta.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Lake Avenue
1213 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1212 sqft
ALL BRICK,CHARMING COTTAGE! 3 GREAT SIZE ROOMS WITH A RECENTLY UPDATED FULL BATH. LARGE, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND TONS OF PARKING. COZY GAS LOGS FIREPLACE IN A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
349 Old Walnut Branch
349 Old Walnut Br, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
This one is sure to go fast! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath is conveniently located just moments from Interstate 20, giving you easy access to both Augusta and Aiken while still enjoying the quiet neighborhood style of North Augusta.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
609 Old Edgefield Road
609 Old Edgefield Rd, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1644 sqft
Looking for the perfect rental for you and your family? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located in North Augusta, SC features a FULLY FENCED yard. That's right, the entire property is fenced with gate access at the driveway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1005 James Street
1005 James St, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1017 sqft
3 bed 1 bath ranch in North Augusta. Featuring a spacious living area with sleek hardwood floors, you will love entertaining family and friends in the bright and open family room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
160 Conifer Drive
160 Conifer Dr, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Updated first floor apartment off Bradleyville Road in North Augusta with all new paint, flooring, lighting, etc. The apartment has a small patio and a storage closet. Tenant responsible for water, power & gas. Move-in ready! Pets welcome.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
423 Lake Avenue
423 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
Available Now! Brick ranch with approximately 1200 square feet. Living room. Dining room. Hardwood floors. Sunroom could be office. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer. Outside storage. Service animal only.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Langfuhr Way
200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3610 sqft
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St
936 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1157 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Beautiful Balcony Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakemont
1 Unit Available
2317 Laurel Lane
2317 Laurel Lane, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Mountain View - Nice 2 bed 1.5 bath home very close to Lake Olmstead. (RLNE4340910)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St Unit 217
936 Broad St, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1184 sqft
936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious Downtown Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Ranch Home with Split Floor Plan - Currently being painted and having new carpet installed, this ranch home offers in addition to tons of natural lighting, a two car garage and a large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodale Landing
1 Unit Available
110 Riverbend Dr
110 Riverbend Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
No Bank Qualifying,Bad Credit Ok perfect opportunity for right family! Enjoy life in this 3Bed-3 1/2Bath townhome conveniently located in walking distance to the Savannah River. 2 Fire places! One in Living room and one in Owner's Suite.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
239 Greene Street
239 Greene Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 bath two-story apartment in the Olde Town subdivision and it's just minutes away from downtown Augusta! Ceramic tile floor is in the kitchen and hardwood for the rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
122 Goudy Court
122 Goudy Court, Clearwater, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
Available now! Quiet living w/the convenience of being close to everything! Fresh interior paint & flooring, including brand new carpet! Covered front porch, large foyer opens to open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan in
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.Fenced Yard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Laney Walker
1 Unit Available
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
1916 Battle Row Apt D
1916 Battle Row, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
400 sqft
This apartment is located in Harrisburg district in downtown Augusta. $55 app fee Income needs to be 3 X the monthly rent Background check and credit check No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677060)
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
