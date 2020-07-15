/
Augusta University
36 Apartments For Rent Near Augusta University
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
29 Units Available
Bethlehem
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Summerville
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
4 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
3 Units Available
Uptown
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Laney Walker
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Academy Bake Avenue
1238 Holden Dr
1238 Holden Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$625
675 sqft
This total electric duplex 2br/1ba features a large yard. This Duplex features carpet flooring, W/D connections, dishwasher, microwave, central H/A. Conveniently located to close to downtown and Augusta University.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Academy Bake Avenue
1828 Hampton Avenue
1828 Hampton Avenue, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
1828 Hampton Avenue - Available Now! Ranch style home with approximately 1600 square feet. Minutes from hospitals and colleges. Home 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors and tile.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
410 3rd Street-Olde Towne - Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Summerville
930 Hickman Rd
930 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This private cozy 1br/1ba apartment features W/D connections and a fully loaded kitchen including a microwave and dishwasher, and private entrance. Yard maintenance and trash are included. Tenant pays gas & power.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
252 Ellis Street
252 Ellis St, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
252 Ellis Street - Available Now! Approximately 1250 Square Feet. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Gas and Electric Utilities.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrisburg
747 Metcalf Street
747 Metcalf Street, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1132 sqft
Cute 2 bed/1 bath cottage with covered front porch, large fenced-in back yard, all appliances included (even a washer/dryer!), central heat & air, tons of windows with lots of natural light, etc.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
1745 Berkley Road
1745 Berkeley Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1280 sqft
Downtown Adjacent Cottage Close to AU! - This downtown adjacent cottage has newly refinished floors, a fireplace in the living room, and a large screened in porch in the fenced in exterior yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Albion Acres
2117 Kennedy Drive
2117 Kennedy Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
945 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Albion Acres subdivision. The home has a large great room, dining room, and kitchen (appliances include a refrigerator and an electric stove).
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Summerville
712 Gary St.
712 Gary Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Funky Flat on the Hill, Pet Friendly! - Quiet residential neighborhood on “The Hill”. Less than two miles from Augusta Medical District and Augusta University, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
1605 Monte Sano Avenue Apt B - 1
1605 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
400 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout along with tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen and bedroom are ready to be lived in. Water is paid for by the landlord and is included in the rent.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakemont
814 Lake Terrace Drive
814 Lake Terrace Drive, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1250 sqft
Wanderlust at Lake Olmstead, Pet Friendly! - Enjoy the convenience of location and the serenity of nature in one place! This home is located at beautiful Lake Olmsted, close to the Augusta Canal Trailhead; and 2 miles from Augusta National Golf Club
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Summerville
2628 Central Avenue
2628 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1429 sqft
2628 Central Avenue - Available Now! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in the historic Summerville Neighborhood. This adorable cottage will not last long! Hardwood floors in all main living areas; kitchen has granite countertops and an eat in area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Summerville
2132 Gary Street
2132 Gary Street, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1173 sqft
2132 Gary Street Available 07/31/20 2132 Gary Street - AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020! End Unit with 15 x 11 deck overlooking the backyard. Living area with gas fireplace. Security system. Ceramic tile in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
239 Greene Street
239 Greene Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 bath two-story apartment in the Olde Town subdivision and it's just minutes away from downtown Augusta! Ceramic tile floor is in the kitchen and hardwood for the rooms.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Summerville
2251 Central Avenue Apt. C
2251 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1012 sqft
2 Bedroom Central Avenue Apartment For Lease - 2 bed/1 bath top floor apartment for lease on Central Avenue. Great location for students and medical professionals! Rent includes water and trash. Tenant responsible for power & gas.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
338 Landing Drive
338 Landing Dr, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1130 sqft
Available Now! 3rd Floor walk up apt. Approximately 1130 Square Feet. Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Stove. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Service Animal Only. No Satellite Dishes Allowed.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Albion Acres
2280 Essex Drive
2280 Essex Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1909 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pendelton King
2113 Cresswell Drive
2113 Cresswell Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$940
1284 sqft
- This 3 bedroom home will allow one pet. The main living areas with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the main level. Downstairs has a bedroom, full bathroom, and living area. There is a $300 nonrefundable pet fee charged at move-in.