/
/
red bank
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
94 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, SC📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
741 Spring Cress Drive
741 Spring Cress Dr, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1834 sqft
TRUE ONE STORY - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE RIDGE AT LONGVIEW - Everything you need on one floor! True one story Greenwood floor plan. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Formal dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
104 Westpointe Court
104 Westpointe Court, Red Bank, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beautiful apartment with all the bells and whistles. Located minutes from dining and shopping. Easy access to the interstate. This property features dishwasher, washer/dryer connections.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 Condor Route
108 Condor Route, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Perfect Location! - This great Lexington area home now available. There is a cute front porch to welcome you. As you enter the home, you will notice many modern updates and features.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$956
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
$
26 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated May 22 at 03:24pm
3 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Lake Frances Dr.
307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4242 sqft
307 Lake Frances Dr. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170 Rental amount: $2500.00 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 3.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1
101 Cherry Hall Dr, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedrooms 1-1/2 Baths in Lexington's Cherry Hall - Don't miss this opportunity for affordable rent in Lexington, near the Old Mill! Recently updated, this unit has its living space downstairs and
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
421 Hosea Court
421 Hosea Ct, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1861 sqft
The Edisto is a true GEM, Spacious 3 bdrm 2.5 bth home! Beautiful foyer w/ 9' ceilings, open floor plan: Oversized great room, eat in kit with a huge island w/ added bar space. Upstairs there is a roomy loft for extra living/entertainment space.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
227 Rama Lane
227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2104 sqft
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --2,104 square feet --Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray --Beautiful hardwood flooring
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
227 Drooping Leaf Lane
227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1230 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
223 Nehemiah Road
223 Nehemiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2075 sqft
**Apply Today & Get 1 full month rent FREE with a 12-month lease term** The Cypress plan is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. Downstairs is very open with kitchen, casual dining area and great room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
255 Richmond Farm Circle
255 Richmond Farm Circle, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1500+ Square feet. Close to Lexington High School. Convenient to I-20. Open floor plan. Only one bedroom has carpet. The other bedrooms have wood laminate. There is a nice fenced back yard with concrete patio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
919 Hendrix St
919 Hendrix Street, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
2/3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath House Available 06/19/20 Two/three bedroom house with 1 1/2 bath. Can easily use back room as third bedroom.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
165 Tybo Dr
165 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
118 Buckhaven Way
118 Buckhaven Way, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Charming 2/2 patio home in Waverly Place! This home is move in ready. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
142 Underwood Drive
142 Underwood Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1606 sqft
Great 1 Story home located in desirable Lexington 1 Schools. Private home Located next to community pond. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 2 car garage.
1 of 32
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
575 Hopscotch Ln
575 Hopscotch Ln, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2094 sqft
575 Hopscotch Ln Available 07/01/20 575 Hopscotch Ln - *Move-in July 1, 2020*. The Riverton plan is perfect for entertaining with the spacious open great room, dining, and kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
2758 American Avenue
2758 American Avenue, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 48
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
220 Sturton Drive
220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1632 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio.
1 of 11
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
715 Dawsons Park Way
715 Dawsons Park Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1589 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Red Bank rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Red Bank area include Augusta Technical College, Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and University of South Carolina-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Red Bank from include Columbia, Augusta, Aiken, West Columbia, and Lexington.