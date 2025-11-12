All apartments in Augusta

Woodhill Apartments

(620) 462-4121

Property highlights

Discover the charm of Woodhill Apartments, where residents enjoy a harmonious blend of tranquility and accessibility. Nestled centrally in Augusta, the location ensures seamless access to a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The community is lauded for its calm ambiance and immaculate surroundings, creating a genuinely restful living environment. Both cats and dogs find a delightful home here, enhancing its appeal to pet enthusiasts. Residents consistently praise the management for their swift responsiveness, complemented by the friendly and professional staff who contribute to a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

7 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta GA 30909, Lake Aumond
Amenities
W/D hookup, Patio / balcony, Pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, Parking, Gym + more
Price range
$1,154 - $1,514 per month
Commute
Rent Special
Move In Special --- Now offering 1 month free and waived applications fees for a limited time! **Discount of 1 month free is reflected in pricing**
Restrictions may apply

Browse Similar Places

Augusta
See all
Lake Aumond
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Price and Availability

Verified by Woodhill Apartments 1 HRS ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodhill Apartments.

Never miss a deal!

Get immediate alerts when prices drop or new units arrive.

Turn on alerts

Connect with Woodhill Apartments

(620) 462-4121
Closed, opens Today at 9:00 AM EST
Find apartments similar to Woodhill Apartments
How many bedrooms do you need?

Similar Listings

Green Meadows
2910 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
39 Units Available
Starting at $800
Argento at Riverwatch
420 Topgolf Way
Augusta, GA 30909
21 Units Available
Starting at $1,397
The Lory of Augusta
108 Arborside Dr.
Augusta, GA 30909
97 Units Available
Starting at $930
The Laney
9000 Lifestyle Circle
Augusta, GA 30909
17 Units Available
Starting at $1,375
Brickhaven at Augusta Apartment Homes
2534 Lumpkin Rd. Unit 44
Augusta, GA 30906
2 Units Available
Starting at $800
Peach Tree Townhomes
2461 Damascus Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
10 Units Available
Starting at $960
Cottages at Ansley
1247 Augusta West Parkway
Augusta, GA 30909
17 Units Available
Starting at $1,895
Villages at Goshen: 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath / Garage
4220 Valencia Lane
Augusta, GA 30906
1 Units Available
Starting at $1,749

Location

1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
Lake Aumond

Amenities

W/D hookup
Patio / balcony
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Parking
Gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
Property Amenities
gym
playground
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
tennis court

Verified reviews

We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Woodhill Apartments. Check back soon.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Explore the Area

More Rental Options

Bedrooms
Price
Amenities
Property Type
Cities
Counties
Neighborhoods
Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions