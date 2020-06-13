/
7 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, SC📍
Barrington
101 Bevington Ct, Greenwood, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Barrington Apartments in Greenwood, South Carolina! Find your new home at Barrington Apartments.
102 Mckellar Ct B
102 McKellar Ct, Greenwood, SC
2 Bedrooms
$595
Renovated 2 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 282431 Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
101 Mckellar Hill C
101 Mckellar Hill, Greenwood, SC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 245088 ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRES! READ FULL DESCRIPTION! Do NOT schedule a viewing if you have no intentions of showing up. Beautiful newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. New owners.
111 Rhett Court - 1
111 Rhett Ct, Greenwood, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1096 sqft
Don't miss out on this very clean, well kept town home! Includes 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen and living area, laundry room, carport, and covered patio in fenced back yard.
401 W. Durst B
401 West Durst Avenue, Greenwood, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1250 sqft
Located with in walking distance to Lander University, uptown Greenwood, Shopping and restaurants. Text 864-993-2720 for more information!
619 Johns Creek Road
619 Johns Creek Road, Greenwood County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
WHAT WE LOVE ABOUT THE HOME: This is a special 3 bed – 2 baths home with a great 1-story floor plan! You new home will have 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a dining area, living room and kitchen.
109 Sand Trap Lane
109 Sand Trap Lane, Greenwood County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the beautiful Hunter's Creek community. This home has been well loved over the years and is being rented with all the furnishings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greenwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $990.
Some of the colleges located in the Greenwood area include Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Augusta Technical College, and Furman. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenwood from include Augusta, Greenville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Aiken.
