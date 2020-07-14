All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like Helena Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
Helena Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Helena Springs

3001 Helena Springs Dr · (706) 445-3948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Belair
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3410-C · Avail. Jul 31

$879

Studio · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 3410-B · Avail. Jul 31

$879

Studio · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3410-F · Avail. Jul 31

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 3410-A · Avail. Jul 31

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 3312-A · Avail. Aug 1

$969

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3312-F · Avail. now

$1,039

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 3202-J · Avail. now

$1,039

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 3105-C · Avail. Jul 15

$1,039

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Helena Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Our inviting community here at Helena Springs Apartments offers charming one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment and townhome is equipped with spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and washer/dryer connections! Many of our kitchens have been upgraded to include granite countertops, updated fixtures, and a kitchen island. Select units also include faux-wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, a private patio or balcony, and a washer/dryer in-unit.

We know you’ll love our many convenient amenities, including off-street parking, storage units available for rent, and internet and cable included in your rent price. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Helena Springs have any available units?
Helena Springs has 21 units available starting at $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Helena Springs have?
Some of Helena Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Helena Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Helena Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Helena Springs pet-friendly?
No, Helena Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does Helena Springs offer parking?
Yes, Helena Springs offers parking.
Does Helena Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Helena Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Helena Springs have a pool?
No, Helena Springs does not have a pool.
Does Helena Springs have accessible units?
No, Helena Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Helena Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Helena Springs has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Helena Springs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct
Augusta, GA 30907
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30901
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln
Augusta, GA 30907
Canalside
1399 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive
Augusta, GA 30906
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity