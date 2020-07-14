Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven range Property Amenities parking internet access

Our inviting community here at Helena Springs Apartments offers charming one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment and townhome is equipped with spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and washer/dryer connections! Many of our kitchens have been upgraded to include granite countertops, updated fixtures, and a kitchen island. Select units also include faux-wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, a private patio or balcony, and a washer/dryer in-unit.



We know you’ll love our many convenient amenities, including off-street parking, storage units available for rent, and internet and cable included in your rent price. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!