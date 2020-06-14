92 Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA with garage
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 36
1 of 52
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 62
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 19
The second biggest city in Georgia. Packing up shop and relocating to Augusta may seem a daunting task at first, especially if you’re a newbie to the Old South, but rest assured, Just as sure as the Georgia peach will come into season each June, you can land the perfect pad in (arguably) Georgia’s most scenic city.
All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time… See more
Augusta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.