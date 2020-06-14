Apartment List
/
GA
/
augusta
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA with garage

Augusta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$953
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cross Creek
4 Units Available
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1251 sqft
Welcome to Highborne Apartments in Augusta, Georgia!Enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to all the area has to offer. Highborne Apartments has excellent access to Highway 25 and I-520; you can be anywhere in the city in 20 minutes or less.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
National Hills
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Belair
1 Unit Available
4411 Silverton Road
4411 Silverton Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
$1250/month. Available NOW! Home features wood flooring in living room (with ceiling fan and fireplace) and hallway. Eat-in Kitchen has new tile flooring, plenty of cabinets and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Belair
1 Unit Available
308 Caldwell Circle
308 Caldwell Circle, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1576 sqft
$1180/Month. Available 7/27! This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms (1 upstairs), 3 FULL baths, living room with corner fireplace, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2020 Glennfield Lane
2020 Glennfield Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Location...Location...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Spring
1 Unit Available
2824 Cranbrook Drive
2824 Cranbrook Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1227 sqft
Quiet Neighborhood - Available 3BR/2BA 1400 sq. ft. home with living room, dining room, plus eat-in kitchen. One car garage and fenced yard. No Pets, No smoking, minimum credit score 620, and minimum two-year lease. Being painted abd new carpet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
1136 Brookwood Dr
1136 Brookwood Drive, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,200
2225 sqft
1136 Brookwood Dr Available 07/01/20 National Hills Beauty - Beautiful brick 3BR/2BA, 2263 sq. ft. ranch in much sought after National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters).

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Spring
1 Unit Available
3517 Morgan Road
3517 Morgan Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
3517 Morgan Road Available 07/31/20 Hephzibah Ranch Home with Awesome Front Porch - This lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch home offers a single car garage and front porch. Pets are subject to approval by the owner with a pet deposit fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodale Landing
1 Unit Available
110 Riverbend Dr
110 Riverbend Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
No Bank Qualifying,Bad Credit Ok perfect opportunity for right family! Enjoy life in this 3Bed-3 1/2Bath townhome conveniently located in walking distance to the Savannah River. 2 Fire places! One in Living room and one in Owner's Suite.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Windsor Spring
1 Unit Available
2645 Cranbrook Drive
2645 Cranbrook Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1402 sqft
Conveniently located to schools, shopping, major roadways and Fort Gordon Gate 5, This 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick ranch has been beautifully updated with new carpet, fresh paint, new kitchen appliances, and new light fixtures, Owner bedroom features a

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Belair
1 Unit Available
2963 Hillcreek Drive
2963 Hillcreek Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
Home is in fantastic condition with hardwood floors through most of home, open floor plan, split bedroom plan, fireplace, double garage, large bedrooms, walk-in closet, large master bath, community POOL/ clubhouse, FENCED yard, large kitchen and

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Richmond Factory
1 Unit Available
4122 Foreman Way
4122 Foreman Way, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2019 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, brick ranch home located 6.5 miles from Ft. Gordon.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2906 Pointe West Drive
2906 Pointewest Dr, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1742 sqft
Quaint patio home in West Augusta. This home features a formal dining room, living room or office, kitchen with breakfast room, plus a spacious den with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
1843 Beaver Creek Lane
1843 Beaver Creek Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2162 sqft
Solid brick ranch, 3 bedroom and 2 bath, great room with fireplace and built-in cabinets, formal living and formal dining, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space, bar counter top.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
3715 Beacon Hill Drive
3715 Beacon Hill Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
Available Now! Recently Renovated Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1092 Square Feet. Living Room. Dining Area. Kitchen with Refrigerator and Stove Included. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Backyard with Patio. Single Car Garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2518 Tupelo Drive
2518 Tupelo Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2221 sqft
Spacious, well kept 3 bedroom, 3 bath patio home in desirable Willow Creek Subdivision. Bedroom with full bath on main level, all bedrooms have walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
362 Folkstone Circle
362 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain.

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Belair
1 Unit Available
3254 Lexington Way
3254 Lexington Way, Augusta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
4442 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3254 Lexington Way in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Augusta, GA

The second biggest city in Georgia. Packing up shop and relocating to Augusta may seem a daunting task at first, especially if you’re a newbie to the Old South, but rest assured, Just as sure as the Georgia peach will come into season each June, you can land the perfect pad in (arguably) Georgia’s most scenic city.

All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Augusta, GA

Augusta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAugusta 3 BedroomsAugusta Accessible ApartmentsAugusta Apartments with Balcony
Augusta Apartments with GarageAugusta Apartments with GymAugusta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAugusta Apartments with ParkingAugusta Apartments with Pool
Augusta Apartments with Washer-DryerAugusta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAugusta Furnished ApartmentsAugusta Luxury PlacesAugusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken