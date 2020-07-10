Apartment List
/
GA
/
augusta
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
30 Units Available
Belair
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$944
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
25 Units Available
Montclair
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
7 Units Available
North Leg
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$818
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
National Hills
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$769
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Belair
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1266 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style. Creekside at August West Apartment Homes in Augusta, GA is located off Augusta W Parkway with easy access to I-20 and Fort Gordon via I-520.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Westside
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
25 Units Available
Belair
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Montclair
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Belair
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Belair
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,059
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Belair
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
5 Units Available
National Hills
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Summerville
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Montclair
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
3 Units Available
Uptown
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
807 Windsong Circle
807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2358 Wrightsboro Rd.
2358 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
A Deco Daydream, Long Term Options Available! - Welcome to Deco Daydream, an elegantly renovated brick cottage located in Midtown Augusta's Highland Park neighborhood. The home is conveniently located 0.

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lake Aumond
750 Malvern Ln
750 Malvern Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1889 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Murray Hill subdivision. This home has hardwood floors throughout, a brick covered back patio, and single car carport attached.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
252 Ellis Street
252 Ellis St, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
252 Ellis Street - Available Now! Approximately 1250 Square Feet. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Gas and Electric Utilities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
410 3rd Street-Olde Towne - Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Hills
2709 Hazel Street
2709 Hazel Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1245 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in Historic Downtown Augusta, featuring original hardwood floors through out most of the home, an updated bathroom with tile shower, updated kitchen with tile floors and gas stove.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
220 Adderman Drive
220 Adderman Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1156 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.

July 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Augusta rents increased over the past month

Augusta rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Augusta stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Augusta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Augusta, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Augusta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Augusta, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Augusta is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Augusta's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Augusta's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Augusta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Augusta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAugusta 3 BedroomsAugusta Accessible ApartmentsAugusta Apartments with Balcony
    Augusta Apartments with GarageAugusta Apartments with GymAugusta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAugusta Apartments with ParkingAugusta Apartments with Pool
    Augusta Apartments with Washer-DryerAugusta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAugusta Furnished ApartmentsAugusta Luxury PlacesAugusta Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
    Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
    North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BelairNational HillsMontclair
    West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
    WestsideNorth Leg

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
    University of South Carolina-Aiken