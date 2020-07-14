All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like McHenry Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
McHenry Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

McHenry Square

Open Now until 5pm
2000 McHenry Sq · (706) 752-7051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Belair
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2003-B · Avail. Aug 15

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2102-H · Avail. Aug 28

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2102-B · Avail. Sep 10

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103-J · Avail. Oct 9

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 2203-M · Avail. Oct 7

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 2305-F · Avail. Oct 10

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McHenry Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
cable included
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design will make your new apartment a place to both relax and entertain. Our floor plans include brand new appliances, modern hardware, generous storage space, and built-in desks, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit. Select units also feature private patios with additional storage! Not to mention our location is incredible - less than a mile from Fort Gordon's Gate 1! Enjoy an array of community amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, on-site bark park and paw spa, coffee and tea bar, and on-site management and maintenance. Looking to stay active? McHenry Square has a 24-hour fitness center right here on-site! Contact our friendly leasing staff and schedule a personal tour today. We look forward to seeing you at McHenry Square Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McHenry Square have any available units?
McHenry Square has 7 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does McHenry Square have?
Some of McHenry Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McHenry Square currently offering any rent specials?
McHenry Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McHenry Square pet-friendly?
Yes, McHenry Square is pet friendly.
Does McHenry Square offer parking?
Yes, McHenry Square offers parking.
Does McHenry Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McHenry Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McHenry Square have a pool?
Yes, McHenry Square has a pool.
Does McHenry Square have accessible units?
No, McHenry Square does not have accessible units.
Does McHenry Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McHenry Square has units with dishwashers.
Interested in McHenry Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln
Augusta, GA 30907
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way
Augusta, GA 30909
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext
Augusta, GA 30907
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity