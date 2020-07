Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving yoga garage parking community garden conference room dog grooming area game room golf room google fiber media room online portal putting green wine room

This 25-story luxury apartment community is a visual extension of Piedmont Park in Midtown. Designed by internationally-acclaimed YOO Design Studio, YOO on the Park sits at the intersection of fashion, function and design. Whimsical experiences emerge at every turn as resort-inspired amenities and services delight. Indulge in ultimate luxury at YOO on the Park with high-end designer finishes, spacious floor plans, stunning views of Piedmont Park and a myriad of cultural, dining and social experiences only moments away. A carefully curated catalog of services and lifestyle experiences, The Art of Living,​ is a program developed exclusively for residents that will set a new standard for luxurious living in Atlanta. Brilliantly planned amenities, resort-inspired concierge services and signature programming come together to make every day effortless and rewarding for residents.