Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible elevator garage gym clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet access pool table

A great community with great amenities - Love this two bedroom, two bathroom townhome located in the Sierra Village community on Buford Highway. Our community offers features for every person. Our apartment homes are on spacious pet friendly grounds in historic Atlanta just north of Emory University.



Our residents love living here! Become a part of the Sierra Village family today and enjoy: Community events swimming pool picnic area grill stations walk in closets green space all electric appliances refrigerator provided easy care flooring pet friendly playground central air & heating laundry facilities pro-landscaped grounds patio/balcony 24 hr emergency maintenance onsite leasing office near bus route online services bilingual staff easy highway access ample off street parking off campus college housing friendly management



Stop by or call today to reserve this townhome.

| 2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE Atlanta, GA 30345 | Office Hours: M-F 9-6 | Sat 10-4



Hablamos espaol



(RLNE3312213)