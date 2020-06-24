All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Park Lane On Peachtree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Park Lane On Peachtree
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Park Lane On Peachtree

2479 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peachtree Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2479 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Atlanta Condo For Rent, Studio, 1 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - This Studio? Condo For Rent in Atlanta is Rental Management provided by a professional rental management company, Platinum Property Management, Alpharetta, GA. ParkLane on Peachtree. ?Kitchen included Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher?. ? Wonderful Views of midtown/downtown!? ?H?ardwood floors, solid countertops and great amenities. Gas, trash, water, electric covered by HOA *subject to change.

?Swimming Pool
Outdoor Grills
Camera Monitored Bike Storage Area
Fitness Room
Dog Park
2 Club rooms, Billiards Room
Bocce Court
Wireless Internet Available
24/7 Concierge & Security
Assigned Parking Spot (A57)
Located at MARTA bus stop
Laundry Room (Located on floor B)
The building has move in / move out fees

Can't beat the location near Peachtree Hills/Peachtree Battle. Buckhead and North of Midtown.
?
Schools: Elem: River Eves, Middle: Sutton, High: North Atlanta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Cat Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta Condo For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2510916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Lane On Peachtree have any available units?
Park Lane On Peachtree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Lane On Peachtree have?
Some of Park Lane On Peachtree's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Lane On Peachtree currently offering any rent specials?
Park Lane On Peachtree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Lane On Peachtree pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Lane On Peachtree is pet friendly.
Does Park Lane On Peachtree offer parking?
Yes, Park Lane On Peachtree offers parking.
Does Park Lane On Peachtree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Lane On Peachtree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Lane On Peachtree have a pool?
Yes, Park Lane On Peachtree has a pool.
Does Park Lane On Peachtree have accessible units?
No, Park Lane On Peachtree does not have accessible units.
Does Park Lane On Peachtree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Lane On Peachtree has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus