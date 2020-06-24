Park Lane On Peachtree

Amenities
Atlanta Condo For Rent, Studio, 1 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - This Studio? Condo For Rent in Atlanta is Rental Management provided by a professional rental management company, Platinum Property Management, Alpharetta, GA. ParkLane on Peachtree. ?Kitchen included Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher?. ? Wonderful Views of midtown/downtown!? ?H?ardwood floors, solid countertops and great amenities. Gas, trash, water, electric covered by HOA *subject to change.
?Swimming Pool
Outdoor Grills
Camera Monitored Bike Storage Area
Fitness Room
Dog Park
2 Club rooms, Billiards Room
Bocce Court
Wireless Internet Available
24/7 Concierge & Security
Assigned Parking Spot (A57)
Located at MARTA bus stop
Laundry Room (Located on floor B)
The building has move in / move out fees
Can't beat the location near Peachtree Hills/Peachtree Battle. Buckhead and North of Midtown.
?
Schools: Elem: River Eves, Middle: Sutton, High: North Atlanta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Cat Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta Condo For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form
Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.
(RLNE2510916)