hunter hills
407 Apartments for rent in Hunter Hills, Atlanta, GA
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hunter Hills
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
137 Victor Cir NW
137 Victor Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom House for lease - Property Id: 111390 PLEASE DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. 3 bedroom One bath house for rent. Section 8 Welcomed, washer-dryer connection, hardwood floors through out. 972-672-7677.
612 Elinor Place Northwest
612 Elinor Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2511 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1155 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 1
1155 Lucile Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WEST END ATLANTA, WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE ATLANTA BELTLINE, MARTA TRAIN STATION, AND ATLANTA UNIVERSITY CENTER.
1926 Detroit Avenue Northwest
1926 Detroit Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1791 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1086 sqft
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 2BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking with gated entry.
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
Ashley Collegetown PROMO CODE:387-A - Property Id: 312591 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
280 Richardson Rd NW
280 Richardson Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1558 sqft
Christmas Special 1/2 Off First Month's Rent
1583 Ezra Church Drive Northwest
1583 Ezra Church Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
1760 sqft
6 Bedroom Brick Beauty Your family will love this large home! 6 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, vinyl flooring throughout! Large kitchen, new kitchen counter tops.
1270 Sells Avenue SW
1270 Sells Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2092 sqft
Amazing 4 identical bedrooms, 4 identical bathrooms main floor unit located only a few blocks from the Atlanta Beltline, Morehouse, Spelman, Georgia State, Grady Hospita, & MARTA. Immediate access to the I-20.
1171 Oak St South West
1171 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1799 sqft
Welcome Home Atlanta's desirable and highly sought after Historic West End! Large 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath features a lovely rocking chair front porch, and all the bells & whistles. Modern updates throughout with all the charm.
1579 Laurel Park Place
1579 Laurel Park Place, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1554 sqft
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair. Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline! The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living.
865 Fox Street NW
865 Fox Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
600 sqft
This beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bathroom unit located in the English Avenue neighborhood has been update and giving a new look that will definitely amaze with new low flow plumbing fixtures, new flooring, cabinets, granite countertops, stainless
1669 Browning St. SW
1669 Browning Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1224 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
251 Matthewson Place
251 Mathewson Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
This homes features are hardwood flooring, spacious floor plan, nice kitchen, spacious backyard, additional room, extra storage and W/D connection. There is also a community pool and park 2 minutes away.
1097 Westview Drive Southwest
1097 Westview Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All New Amazing Interiors located on the doorstep of Atlanta! Our all new interiors at Greenwood at Westview will impress you with sophisticated styles.
Results within 5 miles of Hunter Hills
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,409
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1194 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
