Amenities

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Our community offers residents upgraded Studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes with quality finishes in designer kitchens, including backsplashes, breakfast bars, and dining areas, in addition to wood-burning fireplaces and spacious floorplans. You’ll enjoy access to an abundant amenity package to fit your lifestyle, such as a sparkling pool, fitness center, yoga studio, tennis courts, sand volleyball pit, playground, and – for the four-legged friends – a bark park.



A multitude of shops and restaurants await within ¼ mile at the Toco Hills Shopping Center, including Starbucks, Market Fresh, Whole Foods, Target, and over 15 local and chain restaurants. Our community is positioned perfectly for residents to enjoy a brief commute to work at Children’s Health Care of Atlanta, CDC, and Emory University. Madison Druid Hills is also within clo