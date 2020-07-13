/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
65 Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
100 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Results within 5 miles of Fairburn
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 08/08/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
1 of 48
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Point
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6229 Shenfield Lane
6229 Shenfield Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1821 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6605 Oak Hill Pass
6605 Oak Hill Pass, Union City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3000 sqft
6605 Oak Hill Pass Available 08/08/20 - Southwind Subdivision (RLNE4141693)
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
368 Sapphire Bend
368 Sapphire Bend, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2500 sqft
368 Sapphire Bend Available 08/01/20 368 Sapphire Bend: Home in Riverdale for rent with hardwood floors - Bannekar HS, McNair MS, Love T Nolan Elementary No Pets Allowed (RLNE3212506)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
107 Wynfield Drive
107 Wynfield Drive, Tyrone, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
5007 sqft
Exquisite brick home in a beautiful suburban swim and tennis community has it all - including hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, oversized family room, spacious master bedroom with separate sitting room, finished
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4413 Challedon Dr
4413 Challedon Drive, Fulton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2362 sqft
Inside of this beautiful 5 bedroom/ 3 bath home, you will find a very spacious home equipped with trey ceilings throughout. The kitchen area features all stainless steel appliances with an over-the-range microwave for your cooking enjoyment.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
208 Briarleigh Dr
208 Briarleigh Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2704 sqft
Perfectly maintained and designed, the RANCH you have been looking for! Open floor plan features lovely transom/fan windows. Updated, bright and modern! Formal dining seats 12+.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5708 Sable Way
5708 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2166 sqft
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
15 Abby Ct
15 Abby Ct, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2018 sqft
Fresh paint is currently underway. New pictures to come soon. Great Ranch floor plan with bonus room. Eat in kitchen with stepless level entry. Formal dining, large living room.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3429 Bench Avenue
3429 Bench Avenue, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1834 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5845 Bearing Way
5845 Bearing Way Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3845 Grassy Trace
3845 Grassy Trace, Fulton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
3016 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6354 Shannon Pkwy
6354 Shannon Pkwy, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! Prime south atlanta location, fenced patio, minutes to both local movie studios, newly renovated, approx 1500 sqft, HOA controlled community, must see!
Results within 10 miles of Fairburn
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Similar Pages
Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairburn 3 BedroomsFairburn Accessible Apartments
Fairburn Apartments with BalconyFairburn Apartments with GarageFairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairburn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA