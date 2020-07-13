All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:56 PM

Ashford at Springlake

Open Now until 6pm
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd · (404) 495-5198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0224 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 0908 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 1010 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford at Springlake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Ashford at Spring Lake apartments provide a beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of in-city Atlanta living. The large yet comfortable apartments belong to a community that embodies Southern hospitality with its welcoming environment and charming features. Enjoy the conveniences of Atlanta living, but return home to the serenity created by spacious floor plans and beautifully landscaped grounds. The amenities make this community an ideal place to unwind, while the location provides access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, and a short commute to Marta and the Atlanta airport. Discover your new retreat when you rent an apartment at Ashford at Spring Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet per month
restrictions: 75lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashford at Springlake have any available units?
Ashford at Springlake has 5 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford at Springlake have?
Some of Ashford at Springlake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford at Springlake currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford at Springlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashford at Springlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford at Springlake is pet friendly.
Does Ashford at Springlake offer parking?
Yes, Ashford at Springlake offers parking.
Does Ashford at Springlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford at Springlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford at Springlake have a pool?
Yes, Ashford at Springlake has a pool.
Does Ashford at Springlake have accessible units?
Yes, Ashford at Springlake has accessible units.
Does Ashford at Springlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford at Springlake has units with dishwashers.

