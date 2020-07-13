Ashford at Springlake.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym playground pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

Ashford at Spring Lake apartments provide a beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of in-city Atlanta living. The large yet comfortable apartments belong to a community that embodies Southern hospitality with its welcoming environment and charming features. Enjoy the conveniences of Atlanta living, but return home to the serenity created by spacious floor plans and beautifully landscaped grounds. The amenities make this community an ideal place to unwind, while the location provides access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, and a short commute to Marta and the Atlanta airport. Discover your new retreat when you rent an apartment at Ashford at Spring Lake.