Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Here is your chance to live steps away from the Beltline. Completely renovated 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms home in hot Reynoldstown Neighborhood. Gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops and high-end appliances. Large master bedroom with beautiful bath, double vanity and walk-in closet. Large deck for outdoor entraining. Coveted off-street parking. Walk, bike or scoot to Krog Market and all the shopping/eating venues on the Beltline, Madison Yards and Atlanta Dairies.