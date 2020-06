Amenities

Pre- Lease August , 2020



2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Duplex with a drive-way! Perfect for the student at the GT university...or a couple moving into the city. Experience the new West Midtown and all that it offers. Convenience & Comfort. Public Transit. New heaters, gas stove, refrig.

(No washer and dryer hook-ups but has portable washer and dryer unit)