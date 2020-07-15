All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:53 PM

993 North Avenue NE

993 North Avenue Northeast · (404) 702-1879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

993 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Classic charming Craftsman style with open floorplan in a great intown location. High Ceiling with lots of windows full of day light. hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite and new SS appliances. Renovated bathrooms. Freshly painted .Huge front porch. Steps from the Beltline, ponce city market, Virginia highlands, Carter Center, Farmers Market, and Freedom Park. Great school district , close to Marta. This is a HOT Intown neighborhood with tons of shops/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 North Avenue NE have any available units?
993 North Avenue NE has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 993 North Avenue NE have?
Some of 993 North Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 993 North Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
993 North Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 North Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 993 North Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 993 North Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 993 North Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 993 North Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 993 North Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 North Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 993 North Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 993 North Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 993 North Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 993 North Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 993 North Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
