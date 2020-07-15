993 North Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Classic charming Craftsman style with open floorplan in a great intown location. High Ceiling with lots of windows full of day light. hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite and new SS appliances. Renovated bathrooms. Freshly painted .Huge front porch. Steps from the Beltline, ponce city market, Virginia highlands, Carter Center, Farmers Market, and Freedom Park. Great school district , close to Marta. This is a HOT Intown neighborhood with tons of shops/restaurants.