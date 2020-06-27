990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Located just far enough from N. Highland to enjoy a noise-free Saturday night, yet close enough to walk to Surin, Atkins Park, Yeah Burger or Fontaines for dinner and drinks.



CURRENTLY TENANT-OCCUPIED - WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING WEEK OF JULY 8

JOIN OUR WAITLIST TO SEE IT!



This condo has a great two-level design with the bedroom, full bath and laundry upstairs while your living space, kitchen, guest half bathroom and deck are downstairs...entertain while keeping your private space...private!



Enjoy these coveted features not commonly found in nearby properties:



-- Reserved, off-street parking

-- Washer / Dryer (In-Unit) Comes with the apartment

-- Back, end unit...very quiet and private

-- All exterior maintenance and grounds keeping covered in rent



If you are looking for the best Atlanta has to offer for intown locations without the noise and parking issues that go with intown living, you have to come give this condo a look. Never worry about parking as this condo has off-street parking steps away from your front door -- a rare find in Virginia Highlands.



Come to one of our open houses to see this one as it will not last. Unit is in the back of the building.



Next Showing - Visit www.YourIntownHome.com and go to the Open House Calendar to see the next showing time for this property. You can click on "Our Listings" to see all of our available properties.



Please check back on day of showing to make sure the property is still available.



Sorry we do not accept vouchers for this property.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,560, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,560, Available 7/16/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.