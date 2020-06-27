All apartments in Atlanta
990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast

990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Located just far enough from N. Highland to enjoy a noise-free Saturday night, yet close enough to walk to Surin, Atkins Park, Yeah Burger or Fontaines for dinner and drinks.

CURRENTLY TENANT-OCCUPIED - WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING WEEK OF JULY 8
JOIN OUR WAITLIST TO SEE IT!

This condo has a great two-level design with the bedroom, full bath and laundry upstairs while your living space, kitchen, guest half bathroom and deck are downstairs...entertain while keeping your private space...private!

Enjoy these coveted features not commonly found in nearby properties:

-- Reserved, off-street parking
-- Washer / Dryer (In-Unit) Comes with the apartment
-- Back, end unit...very quiet and private
-- All exterior maintenance and grounds keeping covered in rent

If you are looking for the best Atlanta has to offer for intown locations without the noise and parking issues that go with intown living, you have to come give this condo a look. Never worry about parking as this condo has off-street parking steps away from your front door -- a rare find in Virginia Highlands.

Come to one of our open houses to see this one as it will not last. Unit is in the back of the building.

Next Showing - Visit www.YourIntownHome.com and go to the Open House Calendar to see the next showing time for this property. You can click on "Our Listings" to see all of our available properties.

Please check back on day of showing to make sure the property is still available.

Sorry we do not accept vouchers for this property.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,560, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,560, Available 7/16/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast have any available units?
990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 990 Greenwood Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
