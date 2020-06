Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

New 3 br Townhome Near the BeltLine - 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath home. This Hot New Reynoldstown townhome is near the Beltline and the Krog St Market. It features a big open kitchen with a large breakfast bar and urban architecture. There are separate baths for each bedroom and a half bath off of the living room. There are upper and lower decks that include a rooftop deck. A double deep garage and storage. There is a saltwater community pool.



Water & Trash with $100 additional fee per month.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave.



Please verify all listing details before leasing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829041)